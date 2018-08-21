Cotton: ‘By October 1, Judge Kavanaugh Will Be Justice Kavanaugh’

On Tuesday’s edition of the “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) predicted that Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, will be confirmed by the Senate by the first day of October.

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “By the way, [is] Brett Kavanaugh going to get confirmed?”

Cotton responded, “He will have his hearing, I think, starting two weeks from today, Hugh. And then I expect that the Senate will confirm him in a week or two after that. So, by October 1, Judge Kavanaugh will be Justice Kavanaugh.”

