Gidley: ‘Don’t Know’ if We’ll See Legislation on Social Media Censorship – That’s ‘Question for Congress’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley stated that he isn’t sure if there is going to be any legislation dealing with social media censorship and this is a matter for Congress. He added that the president has been “using the bully pulpit” to call attention to the issue.

Gidley said, “I don’t know if we’re going to see legislation. That’s obviously a question for Congress. What I can tell you, though, is that, look, the president wants freedom of speech and an open voice on all social platforms.”

He added, “Well, some of this is going to require Congressional fixes, as you just point out, if it’s legislative. But the president’s been drawing — quite frankly, using the bully pulpit to expose some of the instances that have been going on out there.”

