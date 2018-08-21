GOP Sen Collins: Kavanaugh Said He Thinks Roe Is Settled Law

Following her meeting with #SCOTUS nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, @SenatorCollins says on Roe v. Wade that "he said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing in which he said that it was settled law." pic.twitter.com/mHmFD3b6Tr

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) stated that during her meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Kavanaugh said he agreed with Chief Justice John Roberts that Roe v. Wade is settled law.

Collins said, “We talked at great length about precedent and the application of stare decisis to the abortion cases. … We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law. He said that he agreed with what Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said that it was settled law.”

Collins added that she will wait until after the Judiciary Committee’s hearing on Kavanaugh before she makes a final decision on how she’ll vote on his confirmation.

(h/t Lisa Desjardins)

