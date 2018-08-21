Lanny Davis: Cohen ‘More Than Happy To Tell the Special Counsel All That He Knows’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Michael Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, stated that Cohen knows things of interest to Special Counsel Robert Mueller and “is more than happy” to tell Mueller what he knows.

Davis said that while he couldn’t discuss potential contacts between Mueller and Cohen, “Mr. Cohen has knowledge on certain subjects that should be of interest to the special counsel, and is more than happy to tell the special counsel all that he knows, not just about the obvious possibility of a conspiracy to collude and corrupt the American democracy system in the 2016 election, which the Trump Tower meeting was all about, but also, knowledge about the computer crime of hacking and whether or not Mr. Trump knew ahead of time about that crime and even cheered it on.”

He added, “I’m not going to confirm what knowledge Michael has. I will confirm that Mr. Mueller, who I greatly respect, will have a lot of interest in what Michael has to say.”

