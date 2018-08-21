Omarosa: ‘This Is the Beginning of the End for Donald Trump’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” former White House staffer and “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman reacted to President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to campaign contribution violations and fraud.

Manigault Newman said, “Today changed everything. This is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump.”

She continued, “Because he knows that the person who knows everything about him, about his relationships with these women and others that people may not know about are going to come to light.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN