Scarborough: Mueller Would Beat Trump in ‘a Landslide’ Based on Polls

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough reacted to tweet from President Donald Trump criticizing Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller for the handling of his investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

According to Scarborough, Mueller would beat Trump in a “landslide” if the two faced off in an election.

“The president himself just tweeted while we were showing a clip of Mitch McConnell an attack on Robert Mueller,” he said. “An attack on a Marine, an FBI director, a man who has committed his entire life in service to the United States. There is certainly nothing discredited or disgraced about Bob Mueller, and the majority of Americans agree. And as I said before, if the polls taken were elections, Robert Mueller would be beating Donald Trump in a landslide by 20 points in just about every single category.

