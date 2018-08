On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned President Trump to refrain from talking about pardons for either former Trump attorney Michael Cohen or Paul Manafort at his rally in West Virginia on Tuesday or at any point in the future.

Schumer said, “I understand the president’s on his way to a rally. He better not talk about pardons for Michael Cohen or Paul Manafort tonight, or any time in the future.”

