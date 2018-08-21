Skip Bayless on Titans’ Casey Saluting Anthem: ‘Weak,’ ‘Lost All Respect’

Fox Sports 1 “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless ripped Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey Tuesday for his decision to salute at the end of the National Anthem.

Bayless, who admittedly gained respect for Casey when he said he would continue his anthem protest in the face of fines, claimed he “lost all respect” for Casey because he comes across as “weak” and as if he is saluting President Donald Trump.

“I’m sorry, but this is all-time weak,” stated Bayless. “This is nothing but a sell-out because he didn’t just stand quietly for the anthem … he went all the way to I’m going to salute. So, now you have completely caved in — I assume to social media or backlash from your friends and family. I have no idea. But he caved in. It looks so weak at a time when the president of the United States continues to attack NFL players. It looks like you’re saluting the president. I don’t know. I was dumbfounded by this, and I lost all respect that I had so hugely gained for him when he first made his stance and statement.”

