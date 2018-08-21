Trump: ‘Very Sad’ About Manafort, ‘This Has Nothing To Do With Russian Collusion’

BREAKING: President Trump reacts to Manafort verdict, calls it "a very sad thing that happened. It has nothing to do with Russian collusion ... I feel very badly for Paul Manafort" pic.twitter.com/tMPEqMEBU3

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, President Trump stated he feels “very sad” about the conviction of Paul Manafort and the conviction “has nothing to do with Russian collusion.”

Trump said, “Paul Manafort’s a good man. … I feel very sad about that. It doesn’t involve me, but I still feel, you know, it’s a very sad thing that happened. This has nothing to do with Russian collusion. This started as Russian collusion. This has absolutely nothing to do –. This is a witch hunt and it’s a disgrace. This has nothing to do [with] what they started out, looking for Russians involved in our campaign. There were none.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett