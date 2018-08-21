Tucker Carlson Blasts Left for Pushing ‘Propaganda’ in Illegal Alien Joel Arrona Lara Arrest

Monday on his Fox News Channel show, Tucker Carlson called out the “propaganda” from the left in the case of illegal immigrant Joel Arrona Lara, who was arrested by ICE as he and his wife rushed to the hospital to have a baby. Arrona Lara is wanted in Mexico on homicide charges.

Carlson noted how The New York Times waited until the fifth paragraph to share information about Arrona being wanted on homicide charges in their report with the headline “ICE Detained Man Who Was Driving His Pregnant Wife to a Hospital.”

“That’s what propaganda looks like — artfully disguised lying designed to manipulate rather than inform,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” asking how the New York Times would craft the headline if it had been a legal United States citizen arrested for murder.

He later added, “If only you were here illegally, they’d defend you.”

