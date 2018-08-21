Warren: ‘I Am Not Running for President in 2020’

Tuesday at the National Press Club, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she had no plans to run for president in 2020 because she is “going to stay focused on 2018.”

Warren said, “I am not running for president in 2020. I am running for the Senate in 2018. We now have 74 more days until the election. I am taking nothing for granted. I have just done 34 town halls.”

She continued, “I’m going to make this pitch; it is really important that we focus on midterm elections and stop acting like the only important shiny object in the room is 2020. The important fight coming up right now is the midterm elections.”

She added, “Control of the House and the Senate, who is going to represent us for the next two years is powerfully important. So I am focused on 2018 and I’m going to stay focused on 2018.”

