Dem Sen Blumenthal: Kavanaugh Hearing Should Be Postponed, His Nomination Is ‘Tainted’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that the hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be postponed and the nomination is “now tainted with illegality” because President Trump “has been implicated in a criminal conspiracy…that impacted the outcome of the election.”

Blumenthal said, “We should be pushing to postpone the Kavanaugh hearing. This nomination is now tainted with illegality because the president who’s nominated Brett Kavanaugh has been implicated in a criminal conspiracy, not just any criminal conspiracy, but one that impacted the outcome of the election.”

