Dershowitz: Cohen Plea ‘Not Nearly as Deadly, Lethal’ as It Looks — ‘Every Administration Violates the Election Laws’

Tuesday, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz weighed in on the Paul Manafort conviction and Michael Cohen plea, cautioning that it is “not nearly as deadly, lethal as some have portrayed it as being.”

“Violation of election laws are regarded as kind of jaywalking in the realm of things about elections,” Dershowitz told Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson. “Every administration violates the election laws, every candidate violates the election laws when they run for president.”

He continued, “Here, they’re trying to elevate this into an impeachable offense or a felony against the president. Look, they may name the president as an un-indicted co-conspirator … naming someone as an un-indicted co-conspirator is very unfair because has no opportunity to defend himself or herself, and yet that may happen.”

