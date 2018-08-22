Kamala Harris: ‘Unindicted Co-Conspirator’ Trump Cannot Be Allowed to Pick Supreme Court Justice  

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) said in light of Tuesday’s guilty plea by the president’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court should be stopped.

Harris said, “I would think that folks will understand that this has reached a point that is like that point years ago during the Watergate scandal. This is a situation where a court of the United States of America has accepted a guilty plea from someone who was the lawyer for president of the United States. And that person, in pleading guilty, basically made very clear that it was the then-candidate and now the president of the United States who directed him to commit a crime. this is a serious matter.”

She continued, “I’ve traveled around our great country, and I believe that the vast majority of Americans do not want their president to be an unindicted co-conspirator to a crime. That is what I believe. That’s who I believe Americans to be. And they’ll see through the red herrings and the smoke screens that are being spewed as a way to distract from the fans.”

She added, “I really need to and want to speak to what’s happened in the last day. I believe that the future of our republic is very much in the balance. I believe the future of our democracy is very much in balance. Our republic, it’s like a tabletop. It stands on four legs. And those legs are three independent co-equal branches of government and a free and independent press. And as it relates to the Kavanaugh nomination and the hearings that are scheduled to happen in just two weeks, I would suggest that an unindicted co-conspirator to a crime should not be in the business of having the ability to appoint someone to a lifetime position on the highest court in our land, a court which invariably would hear the matters that are the subject of this very discussion. So that’s what’s happening right now. And I think it’s imperative that everyone pay attention to this moment and understand it and see it for what it is. It’s going to be a question about the strength of our democracy and our republic. This is a serious matter.”

