Manafort Juror: One Holdout Kept Manafort From Being Convicted on All Counts

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Manafort juror Paula Duncan stated that one holdout among the 12 jurors kept Paul Manafort from being convicted on all of the 18 counts he was charged with and that this one holdout did so because “she had a reasonable doubt.”

Host Bream asked, “How close, I want to know, did this jury come to convicting Paul Manafort on all 18 counts?”

Duncan answered, “By one. There was one holdout.”

Duncan added that the one holdout didn’t vote to convict because “she had a reasonable doubt.”

