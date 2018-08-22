Reiner: My Gut Instinct Is Trump Won’t ‘Make it Through His First Term’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Hardball,” actor and director Rob Reiner reacted to President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen pleading guilty to campaign contribution violations and fraud, and Trump’s one-time campaign chairman Paul Manafort being found guilty of felony tax fraud.

Reiner said,”Remember back to Watergate, it is pretty much parallel to what you are seeing now, little tiny whispers here and there. You have got a Corker or a Flake, a couple of people talking but nobody making the move. Until the tapes came out, then you saw the flip, a complete flip and it took a long time. Took almost two years and you have got to remember that even when Nixon presented with the tapes and resigned office, he left office with about a 25%, 26% approval rating.”

He added, “I think you will always see that group behind Trump. So you are never going to penetrate that. The thing that is going to get the Republicans nervous is if the Democrats take back the House and take it back in a significant way, I am talking about 40, 50, 60 seats, they are going to really start get nervous. Because then the Democrats will have subpoena power, start having hearings and a lot of these Republicans will start to move. And then Mueller’s report comes out and dollars to doughnuts, it is going to be the truck load. You think this is bad what has happened the last couple of days with Cohen and Manafort? It is child’s play compared to what is going to come at Trump and then you will see everybody jump ship. And my gut instinct is that Trump won’t make it past —make it through his first term.”

