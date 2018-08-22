Trump: I Knew About Cohen Payments ‘Later On’ – Money ‘Came From Me’

EXCLUSIVE: President @realDonaldTrump on if he knew about the Cohen payments. See more from his interview with @ainsleyearhardt tomorrow 6-9amET. pic.twitter.com/HPJPslOG6X

During a portion of an interview set to air on Thursday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Trump stated that he knew about the payments made by Michael Cohen “Later on.” He added that the money for the payments came from him, not the campaign.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked, “Did you know about the payments?”

Trump answered, “Later on I knew. Later on.”

He added, “They came from me. … In fact, my first question when I heard about it was, did they come out of the campaign? Because that could be a little dicey. And they didn’t come out of the campaign, and that’s big. But they weren’t — that’s not a — it’s not even a campaign violation. If you look at President Obama, he had a massive campaign violation, but he had a different attorney general, and they viewed it a lot differently.”

