Elizabeth Warren: ‘Not Nervous’ to Bring Up Impeachment

"I'm not nervous" to bring up impeachment, Sen. Elizabeth Warren says. "I just want to be effective. And the way that any of us are effective is to say, 'Let's get all of the evidence'" https://t.co/8bgvTsR7pb pic.twitter.com/SNs6Z1s4CQ

During CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she is “not nervous” or reluctant to talk about impeachment when it comes to President Donald Trump, but she does want Democrats to “protect” Robert Mueller and allow him to finish his investigation before making any decisions.

“I just want to be effective,” Warren stated. “And the way that any of us are effective is to say, ‘Let’s get all of the evidence, let’s get all of the pieces out there, protect Robert Mueller, let him finish his investigation, let him make a full and fair report to all of the American people and when we’ve got that then we can make a decision on what the appropriate next step is.'”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent