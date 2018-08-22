Watch: MSNBC Guest Refers to Mollie Tibbetts as Some ‘Girl in Iowa’ Being Talked About on Fox News

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Fordham University professor Christina Greer noted how Fox News Channel is talking more about “a girl in Iowa” than the Paul Manafort conviction and Michael Cohen plea, referring to the 20-year-old college student, Mollie Tibbetts, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien.

“I’m sure we’ll hear what [Trump] has to say about this at his rally, but Fox News is talking about, you know, a girl in Iowa and not this, right? And, tomorrow morning, we know he’ll wake up and tweet and sort of, you know, besmirch the reputation of Michael Cohen and all the people around him and then go back to Mueller. And this has, obviously, been boiled down to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama,” said Greer.

