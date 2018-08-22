Elizabeth Warren: ‘So Sorry’ for Mollie Tibbetts’ Family, but Trump Is Still Separating Migrant Children

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) changed the subject to family separation when asked about 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant.

Warren said, “I’m so sorry for the family here, and I know this is hard not only for the family but for the people in her community, the people throughout Iowa, but one of the things we have to remember is we need an immigration system that is effective, that focuses on where real problems are.”

She continued, “Last month I went down to the border, and I saw where children had been taken away from their mothers. I met with those mothers who had been lied to, who didn’t know where their children were and there was no plan for how they would be reunified with their children. I think we need immigration laws that focus on people who pose a real threat. And I don’t think mamas and babies are the places we should be spending our resources. Separating a mama from a baby does not make this country safer.”

