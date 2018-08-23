Angel Mom to Liz Warren: ‘Stop Lying to the American People’

Mary Ann Mendoza, the mother of police officer Brandan Mendoza who was killed in a head-on collision with an illegal immigrant who was driving drunk, ripped Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” for her remarks regarding the death of 20-year-old University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal alien.

Warren said she was “sorry” for Tibbetts’ family and went on to callously criticize President Donald Trump for separating families trying to enter illegally at the border.

Mendoza said she was “disgusted” by Warren.

“What I want to say to her is stop lying to the American people,” said Mendoza. “[Y]ou don’t care what is happening to the victims of illegal alien crime, because if you did, you would be standing up for us and doing something about it.”

She later added, “[Politicians] are ignoring the American people crying for help and they’re stepping over dead American bodies in their rush to protect illegal alien criminals.”

