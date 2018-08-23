Cummings: Trump ‘Has Told Us that Lies Are the Truth and That Truth Are Lies’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said President Donald Trump had “told us that lies are the truth and that truth are lies.”

When asked about possible impeachment, Cummings said, “The fact is that we need to let Mueller, counsel Mueller, finish his job, and he’s been doing a pretty good job, from what I can see. And he will finish it, I’m sure, fairly soon. And we need to get more information with regard to what has happened here. The president has told us that lies are the truth and that truth are lies. So we cannot depend on his word, and so that’s why we have to bring in people, put them under oath, and ask them exactly what happened. And i’m hoping that the Republicans will put their country over their party, and their country over their elections, and do the right thing and work with us to simply gather the information that we need to do what we have been sworn to do.”

He continued, “I think that we need to get the information. I’m telling you, i just find it phenomenal that we could have someone like Mr. Cohen, the personal lawyer for Donald Trump, no matter what the president says, who will come in and testify under oath in federal court that the president directed him to commit crimes, and then the Republicans sit around and act like nothing big happened. This is major stuff. And so, you know, at some point I wonder, as the voters go out, they’re going to make their decisions—at some point, if you’re not going to do your job, you forfeit your right to do the job. So I’m just hoping that Ryan and McCarthy and McConnell will step up to the plate and say something to bring—and help us bring all of this together so that we can begin to effectively and efficiently address this question.”

