Durbin: Kavanaugh Consideration Shouldn’t Happen Until After Mueller Report

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) stated Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s consideration should be delayed until after Special Counsel Robert Mueller issues his report.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski asked Durbin, “[Y]ou feel it’s important to meet with Brett Kavanaugh and let things move forward?”

Durbin answered, “Of course I do.”

Durbin added that he believes it is fair to say that Kavanaugh’s confirmation should be delayed.

Later, MSNBC Contributor and Daily Beast Politics Editor Sam Stein asked, “Do you feel now that Kavanaugh’s confirmation, consideration should not happen before the Mueller report is dropped?”

Durbin answered, “I do. … If there’s ever a time when we should at least pause before we jump, this is the time.”

