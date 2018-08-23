ESPN’s Beadle Says She No Longer Watches Football — The Sport Doesn’t ‘Care About Women,’ ‘People of Color’

Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” co-host Michelle Beadle reacted to Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer being suspended three games for mishandling domestic abuse allegations made against an assistant coach, saying she does not watch football – NFL or college – because the sport does not “really care about women” or “people of color.”

“There’s a reason why this will be the second season I don’t watch NFL and I don’t spend my Saturdays watching college football either,” Beadle stated. “I believe that the sport of football has set itself up to be in a position where it shows itself in the bigger picture to not really care about women — they don’t really care about people of color, but we won’t get into that for NFL either — but as a woman I feel like a person who has been marginalized.”

She continued, “And every single one of these stories that comes out, every single time, pushes me further and further away. I realize they don’t care, but for me it’s opened up my weekends. I appreciate you for giving that to me. I don’t care anymore. I’ve lost the ability to be surprised. You got three games. You could’ve been fired. They could’ve gotten away with not having to pay you a single dime. You survived it, and not only did you survive it, but you didn’t have the grace enough to at least look over the statement you were handed seven seconds before and pretend that you meant a single word in it. The entire thing is a disgrace. I’m just numb to it. I’m just ready for NBA to kick off, quite frankly.”

