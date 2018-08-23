Graham: Sessions Did the Right Thing by Recusing, But POTUS Needs AG He Has Confidence In

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ work at the DOJ and his recusal from the Russia probe, but also stated the president “deserves” an attorney general they are confident in and “the country is not being well served with this much friction.”

Graham said, “Every president deserves an attorney general they have confidence in. … I think he’s been a good attorney general. But this is not working. So, I hope the relationship gets better. If it doesn’t, I would imagine the president is going to look for a new attorney general. Because what’s going on is unsustainable. I’m not blaming anybody. I love Jeff Sessions. But from my point of view, the country is not being well served with this much friction.”

He added Sessions “should have” recused himself from the Russia probe and “any lawyer would have done what Jeff Sessions did.”

Graham responded to Senator Ben Sasse’s (R-NE) comment that he wouldn’t vote to confirm a replacement if Sessions is removed for not being a “political hack” by stating, “I believe every president has the right to their Cabinet. These are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the president. So, I find it quite frankly wrong for the Senate to reject the idea that Donald Trump can’t replace his attorney general, but everybody else can.”

