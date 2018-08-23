Graham: Trump Will ‘Very Likely’ Fire Sessions After Midterms

. @LindseyGrahamSC : The president’s entitled to an attorney general he has faith in. #Outnumbered pic.twitter.com/8Ci3MOCafI

Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters it was “likely” President Donald Trump will fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions after the midterm elections.

Graham said, “The president is entitled to an attorney general he has faith in. I think there will come a time, sooner rather than later, where it will be time to have a new face and a fresh voice at the Department of Justice.”

He added, “Replacing him before the election to me would be a non-starter, but the idea of having a new attorney general during the first term of President Trump’s administration I think is very likely.”

