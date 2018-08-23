Trump: ‘Flipping’ ‘Almost Ought To Be Outlawed’ – People Make Things Up

During an interview broadcast on Thursday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” President Trump stated that “flipping” causes people to make up stories and “almost ought to be outlawed.”

Trump said, “I know all about flipping. For 30, 40 years I’ve been watching flippers. Everything’s wonderful and then they get 10 years in jail, and they flip on whoever the next highest one is, or as high as you can go. It almost ought to be outlawed. It’s not fair. Because if somebody’s going to give — spend five years, like Michael Cohen, or 10 years or 15 years in jail because of a taxi cab industry, because he defrauded some bank, the last two were the tiny ones, you know, campaign violations are considered not a big deal, frankly. But, if somebody defrauded a bank, and he’s going to get 10 years in jail or 20 years in jail, but if you can say something bad about Donald Trump, and you’ll go down to two years or three years, which is the deal he made. In all fairness to him, most people are going to do that. … They just make up lies.”

