Trump on Jeff Sessions Recusing Himself: ‘What Kind of Man Is This?’

In an interview that aired on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, President Donald Trump discussed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from any investigations related to the 2016 presidential election.

Trump said Sessions either should not have recused himself or should have informed him before accepting the attorney general position that he planned to recuse himself.

“He took the job and then he said, ‘I’m going to recuse myself,'” Trump recalled. “I said, ‘What kind of a man is this?'”

He continued, “By the way, he was on the campaign. You know, the only reason I gave him the job was because I felt loyal to him. He was an original supporter. He knows there was no collusion. And what’s come out of Manafort? No collusion. What’s come out of Michael Cohen? No collusion.”

