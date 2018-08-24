‘Compromised’ Author Details Comey-Mueller Relationship that Earned Comey $36 Million in One Year

During Thursday’s “Hannity” on Fox News Channel the author of the Government Accountability Institute’s “Compromised: How Money and Politics Drive FBI Corruption” discussed his new book that details how former FBI Director James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller both “made millions” by selling out insider expertise to the highest bidder.

In the Fox News appearance, Seamus Bruner describes how Comey worked at Lockheed Martin by 2009 was given “at least 160,000 stocks and stock options,” which he said was worth “upwards of $30 million” on top of making $6 million in one year.

Bruner added that due to his relationship with Mueller and the high amount of value for the government contracts with Lockheed Martin, it “strains credulity” to think Mueller did not sign off on the contracts.

The book also lays out how Mueller went on to cash in when Comey took over the FBI, and he opened a consulting firm, making $3.5 million a year giving speeches and representing clients he had previously enriched.

