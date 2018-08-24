Democrats for Trump Tell CNN the Cohen-Manafort Coverage Is a ‘Side Show’

Friday, CNN aired an interview with a man and his wife who are registered Democrats from Pennsylvania that went across party lines to vote for President Donald Trump.

The couple, known as the Sorokas, voted for former President Barack Obama, but then switched over to Trump to have a businessman in office and to get rid of political correctness.

Per CNN, the Sorakas and others echoed the same sentiment that the current coverage of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and former campaign manager Paul Manafort is a “side show.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent