GOP Rep Walker: Time for Jeff Sessions to ‘Transition’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) said it was time for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to “transition” from his current position in the Trump administration.

Walker said, “Well, I believe that it probably is time for Jeff to maybe transition. I hope that’s his decision. I hope it doesn’t come down to a firing. Jeff’s a good person. But if you are working for the commander in chief or any boss and the relationship has frayed as it is to this point, I believe the right thing to do is to have a transition and to bring in someone — not an attorney general who is just a rubber stamp — but someone who does have the same philosophical approach on being aggressive ”

He added, “The president is entitled to have the cabinet he chooses.”

