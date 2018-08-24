Lieu: If Trump Fires Sessions, It Would Be Obstruction of Justice

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) argued that if President Trump fires Attorney General Jeff Sessions, it would be to have someone who will interfere in the Mueller probe and this would be obstruction of justice.

Lieu said, “I believe that if Donald Trump either pardoned Paul Manafort or fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, that would cross a red line. And he would be firing Jeff Sessions because he wants to make sure that he’s got someone else in place that can run interference on the Mueller investigation. That would constitute obstruction of justice.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett