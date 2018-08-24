Maher: Trump Saying He Hired Sessions for Loyalty ‘Impeachable’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to President Trump’s statement that he picked Jeff Sessions as Attorney General because he felt Sessions would be loyal to him by stating that, in his mind, such a statement is “impeachable.”

Maher said, “Donald Trump, who confesses everything openly, what do you make of this strategy that seems to be working so beautifully? Like, this week, he just said, right on the air, I hired Jeff Sessions as the Attorney General totally because I expected his loyalty. I mean, to me, that’s impeachable.”

