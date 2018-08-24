Roland Martin: People Want to Return to a President Who Has ‘Integrity’ Like Obama

Friday on MSNBC’s “Live,” journalist and commentator Roland Martin said Americans want to “return to a nation with a president who has integrity.”

Martin then said former President Barack Obama, had “zero indictments, zero convictions.”

Roland Martin said, “Forget the folks in D.C., okay, because they’re going to always be cautious. That’s why, ideally, their messaging doesn’t matter, it’s what happens in individual congressional districts. What is happening here is you’re seeing Americans who are saying integrity matters, okay? At some point, it can’t be, ‘Well, that’s just Trump being Trump.’ No. When you constantly lie, every single day, media folks are starting to say, ‘this is a lie,’ calling those things out.”

He continued, “At some point, people of conscience go, ‘This is not how I want a president to behave, a president to act.'”

He added, “Cohen, now you have the CFO, now you’re going to have David Pecker. When you see folks getting immunity deals, that’s a whole different deal than ‘I got interviewed.’ What Tom is doing is forcing people to say, return to a nation with a president who has integrity. Obama—eight years, zero indictments, zero convictions. Nearly two years of Trump, how many indictments? How many convictions? Case closed.”

