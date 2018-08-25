Avenatti: Hush Money Payments Make Trump’s Election ‘Illegitimate’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, argued that the hush money payments made by Michael Cohen make “Donald Trump’s election in the White House illegitimate.”

Avenatti said, “Well, there’s no question that these payments were made in an attempt to influence the election. I think Michael Cohen has already pled to that. And if you look at timing of these payments in comparison to when actually the conduct occurred, years prior, there can be no legitimate argument that these payments were made for any reason other than attempting to install Donald Trump in the White House. So, that’s number one. And number two, I absolutely believe that this conduct makes Donald Trump’s election in the White House illegitimate.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett