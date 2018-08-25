Brooks: ‘The Moral Affront’ of POTUS Paying off Porn Stars over Affairs ‘Is so Gigantic’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while he doesn’t believe Michael Cohen’s allegations are presidency-altering, “the moral affront is so gigantic.”

Brooks said, “I mean, to me, one of the things about — weird things about our culture is, the president of the United States paid off two porn stars to keep them silent from an affair, and we’re talking about campaign finance. I mean, to me, the moral affront is so gigantic. The legal affront seems to me less. And so, I don’t think that’s the kind of — whether the — whether Michael Cohen fronted him some money to pay off the hush money, that doesn’t strike me as the sort of thing that really alters a presidency. It does open up a lot of legal avenues.”

