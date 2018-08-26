Adam Schiff: ‘Impeachment Is a Political Standard’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) called impeachment “a political standard.”

Schiff said, “It’s not just, I think, that Democrats don’t want to talk about impeachment. I think as a matter of our Constitutional responsibility. We have to look candidly at what is the evidence and what does that mean and what does that say in terms of weather we’ve reached the point of high crimes and misdemeanors. But I don’t think we should be talking about it and embracing before we have seen the full body of evidence. As a former prosecutor, I like to know all the facts before I make a judgment.”

He continued, “The reality is impeachment is a political standard. Impeachment is at any given time what half of the House and two-thirds of the Senate say it is. And given the dearth of people in the GOP who are willing to say anything about this president’s conduct, I think you’re going to need a really powerful case to entertain that kind of a sanction.”

He added, “Look what happened after the president started attacking his own attorney general for not getting rid of Bob Mueller and prosecuting his political rivals. You had two prominent GOP senators say, ‘well, if he wants to get rid of the AG we will help him get a new one, but let’s wait until after the midterms.’ That is not something you would have ever heard John McCain say. I was proud to see Ben Sasse take issue with that. That was very John McCain-like. We need people like John McCain now more than ever.”

