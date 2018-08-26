Pollster Pat Caddell: Obvious Dems Will Try to Impeach Trump if They Take House

During Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, pollster and political analyst Pat Caddell weighed in on the 2018 midterm elections and said it was pretty obvious Democrats would “make an effort to impeach” President Donald Trump if they took the House.

“I’m not sure this is an ordinary midterm, any more than 2016 was an ordinary presidential election. I believe we have yet to see this election engaged,” Caddell told host John Catsimatidis. “And it should be a national election. It will be nationalized. One of the issues is going to be impeachment. I don’t think that anyone in politics doesn’t believe that if the Democrats win the House, they will make an effort to impeach the president.

He added that he has “seen some indications in the public voting” that there are voters who are unhappy with Trump but may not want impeachment due to the fallout.

“Rasmussen had a poll that showed that [voters believe impeachment] would hurt the economy, which is doing quite well in their eyes,” he said.

Caddell went on to say the Democratic Party “seems to have deserted the center” and “is moving ever further to the left.”

