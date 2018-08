Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper said Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was receiving “so much reverence” with the news of his passing given the contrast between McCain and President Donald Trump.

Tapper said, “I can’t help but think the reason why there’s so much reverence for him today is because of who’s in the White House right now. Because they are polar opposites.”

