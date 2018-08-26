‘Compromised’ Author: Mueller, Comey Leveraged Their Relationship for Their Own Profit

Sunday, the author of the Government Accountability Institute’s “Compromised: How Money and Politics Drive FBI Corruption,” Seamus Bruner, discussed how former FBI Director James Comey and special counsel Robert Mueller both profited by using their relationship as a revolving door to gain “millions of dollars.”

Per Bruner, Comey earned $6.1 million dollars as Lockheed Martin’s general counsel after close friend Robert Mueller signed off on a $1 billion contract with the FBI, as well as other contracts.

“I love capitalism. Capitalism is great. It what makes America great, but this is not capitalism. This is crony capitalism. It’s helping out your buddies. Robert Mueller and James Comey have known each other a very long time, going back to the late 90s,” Bruner told Gregg Jarrett on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight.”

Bruner detailed how Mueller and Comey worked as a “tag team” with a consulting firm and said the two cashed in on public service.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent