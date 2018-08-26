Durbin: If the GOP Is Going to Have a Future They ‘Better Be Attentive to the Needs of Immigration’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) if the Republican party is going to have a future they “better be attentive to the needs of immigration.”

Durbin said, “John McCain used to say to me personally and to Republicans especially, look to the future. This is a very diverse nation. If the Republican Party the going to have a future in the Southwest of our nation we better be attentive to the needs of immigration. Sure we need border security, and we don’t want dangerous people in the United States but let’s have a sensible, rational plan instead of this mess of laws that we have on immigration.”

