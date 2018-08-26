Flake: Republicans Will Be ‘Sorry’ They Have Become the Party of Trump

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said Republicans would “be sorry” in the future for letting President Donald Trump be their leader.

When asked if he supports a candidate in the primary in Arizona for his seat, Flake said, “I wish them well.”

On his endorsement, he added, “Nobody would be asking for a Republican primary, I can tell you that. This is very much — you know, I am not happy about it, but this is the president’s party right now. I think that we’ll be sorry for that in the future, but that’s the case right now.”

