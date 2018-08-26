Hillary Clinton: ‘Our Institutions Are Being Severely Tested Right Now’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Hillary Clinton said our institutions were “being severely tested right now” while offering her thoughts on the passing of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

Partial transcript as follows:

TODD: Let me quote him and say let’s have a little straight talk. The timing of his death in the moment that we are in in our politics there is a reason Washington is taking an extra stomach punch this morning. The vacuum he leaves and the timing, we can’t ignore this moment that he’s leaving us.

CLITON: You are 100% right. He understood that we have been through perilous times before at home and abroad. But, our institutions are being severely tested right now. Including his beloved senate and he was in every way he knew how trying to sound the alarm and to get all of us as American who understand the ideal that we stood for around the globe. If we turn or backs on leadership on behalf of human rights and the kind of future we want to forge for our children and grandchildren, we’ll be giving up on what he fought for and what he was in prison for and what he stood for and in a long line off American patriots.