Watch: Schweizer Describes ‘Sketchy’ Dealings Involving Hunter Biden, China

Sunday, Breitbart News Senior editor-at-large Peter Schweizer, author of “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” appeared on Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution” to describe “sketchy” dealings involving Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, and foreign money.

“We’re all familiar with globalization and the phenomenon as it relates to the economy and corporations, well, corruption is being globalized as well,” Schweizer told Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution” host Steve Hilton.

“One of the best ways to make friends in Washington is to do deals with family members,” he continued. “Joe Biden every year as vice president, he has to disclose his income, assuming those disclosures are honest. He can’t have a big, fat check from the Chinese government in that disclosure form, but his adult son, Hunter Biden, he doesn’t have to disclose anything.”

Schweizer noted how the two Bidens traveled to China in 2013 and Hunter’s firm made a $1 billion private equity deal 10 days after they returned with Chinese company, Bohai Harvest.

