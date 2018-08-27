Brazile: If Dems Win the House, They Will Use Oversight Power to Drain Trump’s Swamp

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” political analyst and former interim Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile said if the Democrats won back the majority control of the House of Representatives in the 2018 midterm elections, they would use “oversight to the executive branch” to “drain the swamp.”

Brazile said, “First of all, this is a list drawn up by Republicans. Ironically, they’re in control of Congress, and they’re not providing the kind of oversight necessary to keep this administration in check. There’s no question Democrats are going to run on pocketbook issues, raising paychecks, making sure we can protect Social Security and Medicare, but the important thing, Ari, these are areas Congress should be looking into. That is the role of Congress. They’re the legislative branch. They provide oversight to the executive branch. Congress has been MIA, missing in action, or sleeping at the wheel. It’s time we have a Congress that actually represents the people to drain the swamp and get back to the issues the American people care about.”

She added, “What the American people want to hear from Democrats and I’m sure others, how will you help us? What will you do to improve our lives, raise our wages? They don’t want to get involved in this Washington fishbowl, this drain-the-swamp culture of corruption. They want to hear about pocketbook issues. At the same time, it is the responsibility of Congress to provide oversight responsibility especially to this administration who seem not to care.”

