Dershowitz: ‘Biggest Crime You Can Commit in America Today’ Is to Have Been Associated with Donald Trump

Monday, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz warned on “Fox & Friends” that “the biggest crime” you can commit in America today is to have been associated with Donald Trump.

“Look, the biggest crime you can commit in America today is to a have been associated with Donald Trump,” Dershowitz said. “If you’re associated with Donald Trump, they’re going to Manafort you, they’re going Cohen you, they will do all of these things to you. They will look hard and they will search and they are going to stretch. Maybe they will find something, maybe they won’t.”

Dershowitz then cautioned businessmen of running for president because they will go through a “legal colonoscopy” and get the Al Capone treatment.

He explained, “I think the only people who are going to run for office independently wealthy people don’t have to rely on businesses or people who come from backgrounds where there is no vulnerability at all, but businessmen are going to be deterred from running for office, they know it will result in a kind of legal colonoscopy. Everything they have done from the day they started out in business. And they’re going to go beyond the statute of limitations because they will allege Rico violations. I’ve been through this. They usually do it with the mafia. It is the Al Capone approach. If we can’t get them on grounds we would like to get them on, let’s go after them on taxes, go after them on business. It is targeting people. If they can target president Trump, they can target you, they can target anyone. That’s the problem.”

