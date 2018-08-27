ESPN’s Beadle on French Open Banning Serena Williams Catsuit: ‘Racial Card Being Played’

Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up,” co-host Michelle Beadle reacted to the French Open banning Serena Williams’ skin-tight catsuit, and said race may have had something to do with it.

French Tennis Federation President Bernard Giudicelli said of the new rule to ban the catsuit, “One must respect the game and the place.”

“This is not a good look for the French Open or the French, and specifically the gentleman who said you must respect the game. I think there’s a racial card being played here because it is Serena Williams.

She added, “There’s no reason to ban the outfit. … I think she has been marked for this and I think the entire thing is just a bad look for all of them.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent