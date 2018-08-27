ESPN’s Kellerman ‘Angry’ Tiger Woods Defended Trump — ‘It Really Bothers Me’

Monday, ESPN “First Take” co-host Max Kellerman responded to golfer Tiger Woods saying people need to “respect the presidency” when it comes to President Trump.

Kellerman said Woods’ remarks bother him and make him “angry.”

“I want to say something about what Tiger Woods said now,” Kellerman stated. “It really bothers me. I’m angry at what Tiger Woods said. It is a thoughtless statement dressed up as a thoughtful statement. And it either holds in contempt the intelligence of people who hear it or else it’s just a stupid thing to say. … To say you must have respect for the office — Tiger, be clear. Are you saying that the office, therefore, confers respect on to its present temporary occupant? No. Having respect for the office means principally, in my view, is the office holder should have respect for the office.”

He continued, “We are held to a standard of behavior, we at our jobs, right, people in their daily lives. The president, if anything, is held to a higher standard of behavior. It is not such that we have such great respect for the office that no matter what the behavior of its occupant, we must respect the occupant because of the office. No. Tiger Woods … is being slick. We must respect the office therefore that confers respect to the occupant. Tiger, is that is what you are saying? If that is what you are saying, that is a stupid comment.”

