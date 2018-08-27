Leahy: ‘Excluding Canada, NAFTA Won’t Pass the Senate’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT) declared a new North American trade deal will not be able to pass the Senate unless Canada is part of the deal and criticized the exclusion of Canada from the deal between the US and Mexico as “petty.”

Leahy said, “Excluding Canada, NAFTA won’t pass the Senate. I mean, the only way it passed last time was because Canada was part of it. It sort of falls in the same category, we’re all waiting for Mexico to pay for a wall. … Canada is our greatest trading partner. It comes across as petty.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett