McCarthy on 2018 Midterms: ‘It’s Going to Be Results Versus Resistance’

In a Monday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted the 2018 midterm elections will come down to “results versus resistance.”

“The party that gets the White House normally loses seats by 30 on the off year. But the last party that had a GDP over four percent, they actually gained. The difference in what this whole election is going to be about is results versus resistance,” McCarthy said, noting Democrats should not get any credit for the economic growth because they did not vote for the GOP tax bill.

